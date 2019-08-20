Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press joined as a guest to discuss our favorite topic, paying the players. Before Jerry, we discussed what no one has discussed before and give our thoughts on the Rutgers football quarterback situation. Max read some anonymous quotes from Big Ten coaches about Rutgers football and then talked about the recent news regarding the low season ticket numbers. (33:25) Jerry came on for a wide ranging discussion about paying the players and money in college sports. (1:15:15) After, Adam mocked Mike for not knowing the name of the Rutgers fight song, and Mike texted his RU alumni friends to see if any of them knew the name. We also discussed the new Rutgers athletics donation campaign, The Bells Must Ring, and the donations that the podcast has made. We each gave our best idea of how Rutgers could increase donations, including a special, never before heard marketing ad that the campaign has not released yet.

