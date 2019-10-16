MIke and Max, sans Adam, begin by giving their thoughts on the biggest news from the weekend, Rutgers fans who are mad online and Scott Goodale's Twitter response. They move on to discussing the football game against Indiana and break down all of the important stats, such as rushing yards and passing yard. After an obligatory discussion about the head coaching search, Max introduces a new machine to help guide the podcast without Adam. Various topics are discussed, such as the old Big East, sports rule change suggestions, press box food, Pittsburgh, lettuce on fat sandwiches, and much more. Adam checks in because he's angry about something, Mike introduces his new segment, and, of course, the show finishes with their Week 8 gambling picks in the league where they play...for no pay.

