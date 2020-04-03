The recording of this episode was streamed live on Twitch at twitch.tv/RUScrewPod. Danny Breslauer joined us, while Mike Vorkunov did not, because he "fell asleep," supposedly. We discuss the financial problems going forward in college sports, our all time favorite Rutgers basketball lineups, Rutgers football broadcasts, recruiting, the stepback challenge, Max and Danny fight over who is the better basketball player, Adam's dog is being difficult, and more.

Listen above on SoundCloud or download from any podcast service.