News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 10:52:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

RUScrewPod: Danny Bresliar

The RUScrew Pod
Rutgers.Rivals.com

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!

The recording of this episode was streamed live on Twitch at twitch.tv/RUScrewPod. Danny Breslauer joined us, while Mike Vorkunov did not, because he "fell asleep," supposedly. We discuss the financial problems going forward in college sports, our all time favorite Rutgers basketball lineups, Rutgers football broadcasts, recruiting, the stepback challenge, Max and Danny fight over who is the better basketball player, Adam's dog is being difficult, and more.

Listen above on SoundCloud or download from any podcast service.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}