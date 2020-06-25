TheKnightReport - RUScrewPod: Charlie Yells At The Dog, w/Lauren Sisler

After a healthy break Max, Mike and Adam are back for a lengthy episode. The guys talk about their current furlough situation, debate if jokes are more important than slight factual inaccuracies, then give an update to what they've been doing during the pandemic. Things get serious discussing Black Lives Matter and COVID-19. Former Rutgers gymnast and current ESPN/SEC Network broadcaster Lauren Sisler joins the episode (39:30). On the back end the guys play Overrated/Underrated before Charlie and Howie steal the show