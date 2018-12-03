Rutgers Running Back Trey Sneed set to transfer to Fordham
Trey Sneed will not return to Rutgers for his junior season. The 5-foot-10 running back will use his final years of eligibility playing at Fordham University.
Sneed, a native of Orange Park, Florida, only had 29 rushing attempts over 13 games from 2016-2018. The former 5.6, three-star running back was the fifth commitment in the 2016 class having committed in June of 2015.
To my Future... #Ramily #RamNation @FORDHAMFOOTBALL @Coach_Conlin @CoachFogarty @CoachVFordham pic.twitter.com/MfByTF5EHH— Trey (@TreySneedFL) December 3, 2018
Throughout his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Sneed appeared in just 14 games and rushed the ball just 29 times for 96 yards. He also had four receptions for 25 yards in his Rutgers career.
Rutgers has not commented on the move.