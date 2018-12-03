Trey Sneed will not return to Rutgers for his junior season. The 5-foot-10 running back will use his final years of eligibility playing at Fordham University.

Sneed, a native of Orange Park, Florida, only had 29 rushing attempts over 13 games from 2016-2018. The former 5.6, three-star running back was the fifth commitment in the 2016 class having committed in June of 2015.