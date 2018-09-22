RU QBs Gio Rescigno, Art Sitkowski talk react after loss to Buffalo
The Rutgers football team fell to Buffalo on Saturday and the Scarlet Knights played two quarterbacks in the game. Artur Sitkowski started and Gio Rescigno came in late in the second quarter and was under center the rest of the way.
After the contest, both signal callers both met with the media.
Rescigno discussed coming into the game, being prepared, the message to the team and the fans and more.
Sitkowski discussed his struggles, his injury he sustained a few weeks ago and plenty more including something dear to his heart and the fact that he said he doesn't think he should start next week.
