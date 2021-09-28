RU CB Patrice Rene glad to be back playing after missing first three games

"... For me, it's kind of funny because it's come full circle because I got an offer coming out of high school and I was committed here that's where I really wanted to go originally. Unfortunately the coaching change happened, but then I had an opportunity to kind of explore my my choices and having Rutgers come up, I felt like it was meant to be. This is where where I'm supposed from beginning and to end my career here is a dream come true and it comes full circle. I'm very glad and blessed and I think I'm here for a reason."

"It's so good to be back on the football field in a game setting," Rene said after practice inside "The Bubble" on Tuesday afternoon. "Unfortunately I've been out for a while. It felt good to be out there with my guys. I've been practicing for a long time, spring ball, camp, and to finally be out there and my brothers it felt really good.

Rene, who missed the team's first three games due to an injury, made his Rutgers and season debut this past Saturday against Michigan.

Due to the pandemic and the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility, Rene opted to leave UNC and come to Rutgers.

Cornerback Patrice Rene committed to Rutgers in August of 2015 coming out of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. by way of Canada. After a coaching change, he ultimately backed off that pledge and went to North Carolina.

Rene didn't start or accumulate any statistics, but he played in 24 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. Rene's presence on the field proved large as fellow cornerback Max Melton missed the game due to his suspension.

"I think I did well. I did my job," Rene said. "There's 11 guys on the field and everybody has a job to do and I just take care of my part. My guys depended on me to do what I have to do and do my job and I think I did just that, so it was really good."

Leading up the game, Rene said he didn't really have any butterflies, and was more joyful than anything.

"I was more excited than nervous. Being an older guy in my sixth year I've been in a lot of big games and I've played a lot of football," Rene said. "It just felt felt nice to be back out there. It was my first Big Ten game and in the Big House. It was a dream come true. I was excited to be out there."

Missing the first three games was hard for Rene he told TKR.

"It was very difficult," he said. "As a football player and as a competitor all you want to do is play and compete and go out there with your brothers. We spend countless hours in the weight room, conditioning, working out doing everything we have to do. That's all for 12 games. We only have 12 opportunities and it's not guaranteed. To miss those three games and not be able to help my team, not being being able to go out there with my brothers really hurt. But I'm glad I'm back and healthy and ready to go."

When Rene arrived, the rest of the team including the secondary all welcomed in, and the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has been a leader the younger players have come to for tips and advice.

"We have a really close unit," Rene said. "I think coach Fran (Brown) has a really good job of having this family atmosphere. Our culture, is family, trust, chop and I think we really live that. When I first came in they took me in with open arms made the transition very easy for me, especially with a lot of young guys who look up to me, ask me for advice, and I've just been able to be that mentor for them. We hang out on and off the field. There's always camaraderie together and it's been a good time so far."

Linebackers coach Bob Fraser recruiting him to Rutgers the first time around. He's back at Rutgers too and they were able to reunite.

"It means a lot. Coach Fraser, him and I go way back. He was actually one of the first coaches ever to come and fly up to Canada when I was in eighth grade to come watch me work out," Rene said. "He's been very tight with with our camp up there in Canada. He's been coming back and forth for a while now. I've been in touch with him for a little bit and just to have that familiar face and a couple other coaches in the program, it's always nice to see those familiar faces around."

Rene and Rutgers' next opponent, Ohio State, is coming to town this Saturday. The No. 11-ranked Buckeyes feature two of the best receivers in college football in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

"I think they're pretty good, but you know, football's football," Rene said. "They're talented but we're talented as well so we're going to go out there and compete. I've see a lot of receivers throughout my career and I think they're really good, but I'm very confident in our guys and we're excited for the matchup."

The Scarlet Knights are the underdogs, but after putting Michigan on notice last weekend, anything is possible.

"They are really well coached, but I'm confident our guys. We have a lot of talent on our end," Rene said. "We're ready to go out there and compete. We're not scared of anybody and we have to do our job and we will."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board