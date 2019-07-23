Roster numbers assigned for the new Rutgers Football players
Today the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have updated their official roster of the football team to include all the jersey numbers of the entire incoming recruiting class.
These numbers are always subject to change, either before the season or even during the season.
The list below will at least give everyone an idea of what number players will start out with as the season is quickly approaching.
|No.
|Name
|Position
|Height/Weight
|
14
|
Cole Snyder
|
QB
|
6-foot-1, 202lbs
|
17
|
Johnny Langan
|
QB
|
6-foot-3, 232lbs
|
19
|
McLane Carter
|
QB
|
6-foot-3, 225lbs
|
4
|
Aaron Young
|
RB
|
5-foot-1, 195lbs
|
22
|
Kay'Ron Adams
|
RB
|
5-foot-10, 208lbs
|
88
|
Stanley King
|
WR
|
6-foot-4, 190lbs
|
80
|
Monterio Hunt
|
WR
|
6-foot-1, 195lbs
|
83
|
Isaiah Washington
|
WR
|
6-foot-3, 198lbs
|
3
|
Matt Alaimo
|
TE
|
6-foot-4, 237lbs
|
49
|
Kyle Penniston
|
TE
|
6-foot-4, 243lbs
|
16
|
Cooper Heisey
|
TE
|
6-foot-4, 235lbs
|
59
|
CJ Hanson
|
OL
|
6-foot-5, 295lbs
|
60
|
Omari Cooper
|
OL
|
6-foot-4, 285lbs
|
95
|
Devin Baldwin
|
DL
|
6-foot-4, 260lbs
|
99
|
Malachi Burby
|
DL
|
6-foot-2, 280lbs
|
44
|
Brian Ugwu
|
LB
|
6-foot-3, 225lbs
|
11
|
Drew Singleton
|
LB
|
6-foot-2, 233lbs
|
58
|
Mohamed Toure
|
LB
|
6-foot-1, 220lbs
|
30
|
Chris Conti
|
LB
|
6-foot-2, 220lbs
|
10
|
Zukudo Igwenagu
|
LB
|
6-foot-4, 220lbs
|
37
|
T.J. Robinson
|
DB
|
6-foot-3, 185lbs
|
23
|
Donald Williams
|
DB
|
6-foot-1, 180lbs
|
36
|
Darius Gooden
|
DB
|
6-foot-2, 195lbs
**Incoming freshmen OL Anton Oskarsson, DL Rayyan Buell and Michigan transfer DL Ron Johnson are the lone three not yet listed on the Rutgers Football roster.**