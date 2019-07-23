News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 20:33:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Roster numbers assigned for the new Rutgers Football players

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Today the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have updated their official roster of the football team to include all the jersey numbers of the entire incoming recruiting class.

These numbers are always subject to change, either before the season or even during the season.

Lm1x8fmncqpsroup6wfd

The list below will at least give everyone an idea of what number players will start out with as the season is quickly approaching.

FRESHMAN / TRANSFER ROSTER NUMBERS
No. Name Position Height/Weight

14

Cole Snyder

QB

6-foot-1, 202lbs

17

Johnny Langan

QB

6-foot-3, 232lbs

19

McLane Carter

QB

6-foot-3, 225lbs

4

Aaron Young

RB

5-foot-1, 195lbs

22

Kay'Ron Adams

RB

5-foot-10, 208lbs

88

Stanley King

WR

6-foot-4, 190lbs

80

Monterio Hunt

WR

6-foot-1, 195lbs

83

Isaiah Washington

WR

6-foot-3, 198lbs

3

Matt Alaimo

TE

6-foot-4, 237lbs

49

Kyle Penniston

TE

6-foot-4, 243lbs

16

Cooper Heisey

TE

6-foot-4, 235lbs

59

CJ Hanson

OL

6-foot-5, 295lbs

60

Omari Cooper

OL

6-foot-4, 285lbs

95

Devin Baldwin

DL

6-foot-4, 260lbs

99

Malachi Burby

DL

6-foot-2, 280lbs

44

Brian Ugwu

LB

6-foot-3, 225lbs

11

Drew Singleton

LB

6-foot-2, 233lbs

58

Mohamed Toure

LB

6-foot-1, 220lbs

30

Chris Conti

LB

6-foot-2, 220lbs

10

Zukudo Igwenagu

LB

6-foot-4, 220lbs

37

T.J. Robinson

DB

6-foot-3, 185lbs

23

Donald Williams

DB

6-foot-1, 180lbs

36

Darius Gooden

DB

6-foot-2, 195lbs

**Incoming freshmen OL Anton Oskarsson, DL Rayyan Buell and Michigan transfer DL Ron Johnson are the lone three not yet listed on the Rutgers Football roster.**

Ssogit4xanexnkzgxd3v
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}