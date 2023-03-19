Usually, going to Florida in winter is a pleasurable experience, but for the Rutgers softball team, there’s no place like home. The Scarlet Knights returned from their dismal 1-6 visit to the State of Florida to the familiar confines of the Rutgers Softball Complex in Piscataway for their 2023 home opener on Friday, March 17. But the Scarlet Knights weren’t the only things that returned this weekend. So did the offense.

Payton Lincavage waits on deck as Kyleigh Sand bats against St. Peter's. (Mark Bator)

A three-run first inning highlighted by a Morgan Smith triple as well as doubles by Payton Lincavage and Taylor Fawcett gave the Scarlet Knights a quick 3-0 lead against St. Peter’s starting pitcher Kristen Brennan.

Taylor Fawcett, who had an RBI single in the first inning, bats against St. Peter's. (Mark Bator)

While Rutgers did give back one run in the top of the second, freshman Raimy Gamsby was dominant in the circle for the Scarlet Knights, spreading five hits over her six innings of work while striking out four.

As she has been all season long, freshman Raimy Gamsby was impressive against the Peacocks in the first game of the Rutgers Tournament. (Mark Bator)

The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the fifth when junior Morgan Smith clouted a three-run homer, extending the RU lead to 6-1.

Rutgers teammates greet junior Morgan Smith as she touches the plate after a three-run home run. (Mark Bator)

By the time the Knights collected their last run in the sixth on an RBI single by catcher Katie Wingert, the game was well in hand, and RU cruised to an 8-1 victory.

Katie Wingert's RBI single in the sixth capped the scoring for Rutgers. (Mark Bator)

For Gamsby, it was her sixth win of the year, while Brennan took the loss for the Peacocks, dropping her record to 2-3. In their second contest of the day, Rutgers took on the Iona Gaels. While the late afternoon clouds rolled in to cool the temperatures, starting pitcher Jaden Vickers was cooling the bats of the Gaels, as she pitched shutout ball through five innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out five.

With the help of her teammates, the effort by Vickers helped stake the Knights to a 4-0 lead, and from there, two innings of relief help from Smith and sophomore Georgia Ingle put game two in the win column for Rutgers by a score of 4-0.

Rutgers catcher Katie Wingert looks for defensive signals as Iona's Kayla Haywood bats. Haywood was one of only three players to register a hit in the game. (Mark Bator)

With the win, Vickers improved to 5-4 on the year, while pitcher Kara Zazzaro took the loss for Iona, lowering her record to 2-3 this season.

Rutgers again faced off against Iona in their early game on Saturday, which saw undefeated veteran hurler Ashley Hitchcock back in the circle for the Scarlet Knights. But, it was Iona that got on the board first when catcher Jamie Sheeran hit a solo homer to left field for a 1-0 lead. Not to be outdone, Fawcett homered in the bottom of the inning to tie it, but that would be as close as the game would get. From there, the Scarlet Knights’ offense kicked into high gear in the third inning, scoring five runs behind an RBI double by Wingert and a home run by junior Megan Herka. The Knights added another in the fifth and two more in the sixth, including a steal of home by junior Leilani Chavez, as Rutgers disposed of the Gaels, 9-1. With the win, Hitchcock moved to 7-0 on the season while Iona’s Alyssa DeJianne saw her record drop to 1-3. In the late Saturday game, the Scarlet Knights took to the field against St. Peter’s for the second time in two days, sending Smith to the circle to do battle with sophomore pitcher Kasidy Slusser for the Peacocks. But once again, it was the Knights who jumped out into the lead, with extra-base hits from Smith and Fawcett in the bottom of the first as RU took a quick 4-0 lead. Down by six runs in the top of the fifth, St. Peter’s trimmed the lead to 7-3 when senior Courtney Fraher went yard off Gamsby in relief, but Rutgers then added two more on a Lauren Punk home run and a Kobie Hura RBI single in the bottom of the frame. The Scarlet Knights tallied another two in the sixth on their way to an easy 11-3 victory, giving Smith her third win of the year. Slusser absorbed the loss for St. Peter’s, as Rutgers moved to 4-0 in the Tournament. Temperatures dropped in Piscataway on Sunday, but the Scarlet Knights’ bats stayed hot as they took on UMass-Lowell in the early game. After holding the River Hawks scoreless in the first, the Knights got out to a quick lead when Wingert knocked a two-run homer to left. Wingert’s blast was the twenty-sixth of her career and moved her into fourth place all-time in the history of the program. But the River Hawks took advantage of the windy conditions themselves, as senior Cayla Tulley put one over the fence in left to bring the score to 3-1 in the top of the fourth. However, the Knights came up with two more in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 5-1. Any hopes that the River Hawks may have had quickly dissipated in the bottom of the fifth when Taylor Lane’s fly ball caught the gusting wind down the left field line and cleared the fence for a three-run homer, extending the Rutgers lead to 8-1. The game ended on the run rule, and appropriately it ended the way it began, with Wingert providing the winning RBI in the bottom of the sixth when her infield chop to the pitcher scored Lincavage with the final tally of the contest, 9-1.



Giana LaCedra took the loss for UMass-Lowell, as the freshman saw her record drop to 4-3. Gamsby, who is arguably shaping up to be the best pitcher on the Rutgers staff, took the win to extend her record to 7-3. In her six innings of work, Gamsby gave up just one run on one hit, with no walks while striking out five.

The final game for Rutgers was perhaps the toughest contest of the weekend, as the game was a seesaw battle in the early innings. After RU took an early 1-0 lead in the first, Holy Cross tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second before RU regained the lead when Fawcett scored on Lawson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning. But the feisty Holy Cross team would not quit. Freshman shortstop Anna Brait launched a home run to the power alley in right center, giving the Crusaders the 3-2 lead in the top of the third. At that point, head coach Kristen Butler decided to lift Orange in favor of Vickers. Now trailing for only the second time the entire weekend, Rutgers did not fold under the pressure. After Hura homered, Wingert again provided the veteran leadership RU desperately needed by delivering a two-run RBI double to left center field, and once again, Rutgers was up, 5-3.

