After the best start in decades, Rutgers softball has struggled down the stretch of their epic road trip.

While fans, alumni and fellow students were shivering from some of the worst winter weather earlier this week, Rutgers saw its bats cool in the warm temperatures of Florida as they dropped two games to the UCF Knights, which extended their losing streak to six.

Coming out of a disappointing showing at the Bubly Invitational, the Scarlet Knights entered the first game of Tuesday’s double header with freshman pitcher Raimy Gamsby in the circle. Gamsby has performed well this season, and the early game against UCF be no exception.

Gamsby spread out eight hits over six innings of work, but UCF scored in the second, fourth and sixth innings and took the game, 3-0. Junior hurler Grace Jewell took the win for UCF, as she pitched a masterful, seven-inning gem in which she surrendered only two hits while striking out four. Gamsby saw her record drop to 5-3, as her teammates could not produce any run support behind her quality outing.

But game two would be no better, as the Scarlet Knights’ offense continued to sputter against UCF pitching. This time junior Sarah Willis surrendered only three hits to Rutgers and struck out seven as she picked up the win in the complete game victory, 5-1.

Rutgers lone run came in the first inning when shortstop Kyleigh Sand scored on a wild pitch, which would constitute the totality of the Scarlet Knights’ offense in the game. The five runs for UCF came off seven hits, with Rutgers starter Jaden Vickers taking the loss, which dropped her record to 4-4 on the season.

Only Sand, Morgan Smith and Kiersten Withstandley could manage hits in the game for Rutgers, who saw their season record fall to 17-10.

After the unforgiving road trip that marked the first few weeks of the season, Rutgers will finally return to Piscataway for their home opener against St. Peter’s on Friday, March 17. The game is the first of two in the afternoon for the Scarlet Knights, who will then face off against Iona in their second contest on St. Patrick’s Day. The games are part of the Rutgers Tournament, which will also see matchups featuring UMass-Lowell and Holy Cross. The games will be played at the Rutgers Softball Complex with television coverage on the Big Ten Plus Network.