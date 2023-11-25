Rutgers Football is headed to a bowl game this December, while basketball is off to a hot start both on the hardwood and the recruiting trail as they signed their first ever five-star recruit the other day in Ace Bailey.

Now with that being said, what's the latest on Rutgers Football and the portal? What about the latest hoops recruit scoop on Dylan Harper and other five-star targets? The Knight Report has you covered on all that and everything else throughout this busy month right here on Rutgers.Rivals.com!

So if you don't want to miss out on another Scarlet Knights scoop then sign up now for TKR today and use the promo code RIVALS2023 to get a FULL YEAR of Rivals premium for 75% off.

--------------------------------------------------------------

-- Join us today and get your first year for just 75% OFF!

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: RIVALS2023