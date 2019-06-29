Rivals150 forward DJ Gordon talks Rutgers offer
First Love’s (PA) DJ Gordon has been a very popular name amongst coaches this summer. The 6-foot-6 wing that is ranked No. 146 in the class of 2020 has schools like Cincinnati, DePaul, Georgia Tech...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news