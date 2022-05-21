Rivals100 OL Chase Bisontis breaks down his top five contenders
Rivals100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has narrowed his list of favorites down and official visits are coming. The Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco star broke down his short list with Rivals.com
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Georgia- "That visit went really very well," Bisontis said. "I got to meet all the coaches. It was my first time being down there, first time being in Athens. I got to meet coach Searels, coach Fran Brown, who was at Rutgers so I had a relationship with him for a little bit. It was definitely good."
LSU- That visit was a good one," he said. "I love coach Davis, the offensive line coach. I feel like we connect very well. We have a lot of similarities. I've known coach Kelly from when he was at Notre Dame."
Michigan State- "I love coach Kap and coach Tucker," said Bisontis. "I have a good relationship with them. I'd have teammates like Jalen Berger and Geno VanDeMark, who are from Jersey."
Rutgers- "I believe in them," he said. "I really do. I've been to Rutgers like ten times on unofficials and it's been fun. Coach Augie Hoffman being the offensive line coach definitely makes me look and makes me more interested too. It's been going really well."
Texas A&M- "I love coach Addazio," Bisontis said. "I feel like he's like one of the realest coaches out there. He also has a great background being a head coach other big time colleges and he's put a lot of guys in the league. The just had the best recruiting class in the country."
On what's coming next in his recruitment- "My official visits are going to come out really soon," he said. "I want to commit in July but I don't have a specific date. I'm going to commit before my senior season starts."
RIVALS' REACTION
Bisontis is hoping to wrap up his recruitment and then focus on his senior season. Each of these schools have hosted Bisontis already so he is already fairly familiar with each of them. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to each of his official visits. Michigan State had the momentum early but now the race has become much tighter. Rutgers is a serious contender for Bisontis and the pull to stay home is very real for him but trips to Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M earlier this year made a big impact. It would be surprising if Bisontis is still uncommitted by the middle of July.