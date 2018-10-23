Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rivals100 forward Che Evans talks MidKnight Madness, updates recruitment

K3rw8yzpn0v3gsxfgsdr
HoyaReport.com
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport.net
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Dulaney (MD) four-star wing Che’ Evans recently narrowed down his list of schools and Rutgers made the cut.Texas Tech, UCLA, Florida, Georgetown, Long Beach State, TCU, Boston College, Boise State,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}