""I really like their coaching staff at Rutgers," Sommerville told TKR. "They are great people on and off the court. There is a great environment there, great fans and they develop their players."

Sommerville is listed as a 6-foot-10, 245-pound center prospect and most recently played for The Skills Academy down in Georgia, but word is that he will be heading back home to play for his hometown school in Peoria Richwoods.

Rutgers Basketball has landed their third commitment in the class of 2024 as four-star, top 100 ranked overall big man prospect Lathan Sommerville announced his decision via social media today.

The true unique draw to Lathan Sommerville's game is his mid post game. He is able to use his hulking frame to back smaller defenders into the paint and score it with either hand.

He's also shown adeptness for getting rim protectors to bite on fakes inside, an aspect that was evident this past season at The Skill Factory in Georgia.

Sommerville is a willing passer and has a rare IQ and all around feel for the game at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds.

He's able to make interior reads and also pass out of the post. His offensive uniqueness is evident in his feathery touch from 18-20 feet, which he has extended beyond the arc.

With his short to mid range, he creates an issue for defenders by pulling them away from the paint and forcing them to close out. If he has a smaller defender on him, he employs the bully ball mentality and backs that defender to the post.

His fluid mobility also aligns with Rutgers style, as he is a baseline to baseline big who can finish off run outs with extravagant dunks.

Sommerville's all around skill set is an area Rutgers staff has been high on since the very beginning. He is a better passer than credited for and uses his monstrous hands to alter and influence shots in the paint.

Similar to Papa Kante, who just decommitted from Michigan and has re-opened his recruitment, Sommerville is defensively versatile at his size and shifts his feet well on the perimeter.

An aspect Sommerville was impressed with during his visit was the "culture" of Rutgers. As a high character kid who was able to formulate positive relationships with many of the coaches who recruited him throughout the process, Sommerville has the potential to be a buy-in guy.