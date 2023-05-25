1. Georgia

The Bulldogs have been making strong inroads in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. They just got a commitment from the top-ranked player in New York in Marcus Harrison and Georgia was a popular school with many of the top prospects at the Rivals Camp in New Jersey on Sunday. Rivals250 linebacker Kristopher Jones (camp LB MVP), Rivals250 offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal, and highly coveted linebacker Chris Cole have official visits set up with Georgia already and one is in the works for massive offensive lineman Nyier Daniels. Jordan Seaton, the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman, was in attendance and the Bulldogs seem to be one of his top schools at the moment. Kirby Smart, Fran Brown and the rest of the Georgia coaching staff seem to have some momentum with Jones and are prioritizing 2025 Rivals250 defensive back Kevyn Humes.

2. North Carolina

North Carolina has recruited a handful of key players from the Northeast over the years and it is squarely in the mix for two of them this cycle. Tight end Korey Duff Jr. is a really intriguing prospect who should present constant mismatch opportunities at the next level. One of the two official visits he has set is to North Carolina. He's already visited the Chapel Hill campus twice. The Tar Heels are also pushing for defensive back Kaj Sanders. He'll be on campus June 11 for an official visit so Mack Brown and his staff will have the opportunity to make a big impression.

3. Rutgers

Kaj Sanders

Of course Rutgers is one of the teams that should be pleased about the recruiting news coming out of the New Jersey Rivals Camp. A couple top targets in Rivals250 running back Yasin Willis and tight end Korey Duff Jr. revealed their plans to take official visits to the Piscataway campus on June 2. Look for defensive backs Jaylen McClain and Kaj Sanders to make their way back to campus at some point as well. The Scarlet Knights have also done a good job laying the groundwork with 2025 Rivals250 linebacker Dayshaun Burnett.

4. Penn State

Chris Cole

With State College just a short drive away from Piscataway, it shouldn't be much of a shock to see Penn State on this list. The Nittany Lions have recruited the area with success for years and it appears that won't be changing during these next few recruiting cycles. Rivals250 class of 2025 outside linebacker Dayshun Burnett has the Nittany Lions in his early top five and loves that Penn State is considered "Linebacker U." Another linebacker in three-star Chris Cole has an official visit set to Penn State and is likely headed for a rankings bump after Sunday's performance come the next update. James Franklin and staff have also done a great job in recruiting four-star Ari Watford along with Chanz Wiggins, Kaj Sanders and Mikey Preston, who all had impressive showings on Sunday.

5. Michigan

