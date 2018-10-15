Artur Sitkowski will remain Rutgers’ quarterback on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights take on Northwestern at noon on Saturday at HighPoint.com Stadium in Piscataway.

Despite throwing four more interceptions against Maryland over the week to bring his tally up to 15 picks on the year -- the most in college football -- head coach Chris Ash, stood by his true freshman signal caller.

Sitkowski threw for just eight yards and completed just 2-of-16 passes against the Terrapins as he struggled and regressed mightily from the previous two games.

“Art will still be our quarterback," Ash said Monday. "He's got to player better. He threw for 270 yards or close to it last week. He had a bad outing, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to change the quarterback. We need him to play better like he did the week before.”

Sitkowski has had his share of bad throws this season whether he’s missed open receivers or thrown the ball into double or triple coverage with no chance. He’s also stared down his pass catchers. But Ash reiterated that his and the offense’s problems in general haven’t all been because of the 6-foot-5, 224-pounder who’s connected on just three touchdowns through the air.

“It’s the nature of the position. When you sign to go to school here everybody is excited. But, you also have to take the bad. If you don’t ply well criticism is going to come. When the offense has turnovers and doesn’t score points the quarterback gets blamed. Art understands that.

“...We’ve got to protect the football. Again, it’s not just the quarterback. I know a lot of people want to blame the quarterback. There are some things he needs to do better like making better reads, but there are some other things within the offense that we have to do better to help the quarterback out and it starts with run game. We need to start the game off sustaining drives, getting first downs, and help the quarterback. All 11 guys need to work together. We’ve got to things fixed in a hurry so we can have more consistency and score points.”

To go along with his eight passing yards, Sitkowski also finished with negative seven yards rushing. He tallied just one total yard of offense. Statistically, it was the worst passing game since Rutgers had five yards in 2016 against Michigan.