Rutgers Football has had at least two players test positive for COVID-19, according to a report from Keith Sargeant of NJ Advance Media on Sunday.

This news comes on the heels of a reported 30 players at LSU and 23 players at Clemson testing positive, both of which are currently the highest reported cases of COVID-19 by a single program thus far.

The Scarlet Knights head coach, Greg Schiano is expected to address the media Monday since his players have returned to campus and will likely address the situation then.