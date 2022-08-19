Recruiting roundup: Isaiah Elohim, Tre Norman, Jalen Shelley

In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, national analyst Travis Graf updates three recruitments in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Isaiah Elohim , a 2024 five-star, is focused on three schools, 2023 future four-star Tre Norman speaks on his recruitment as it winds down and 2024 four-star Jalen Shelley updates his visit plans.

Top 10 junior Isaiah Elohim is getting interest from all over the country, but he mentioned three programs that stick out to him early on.

Arkansas: “I definitely like their pedigree and coaching experience. Coach (Eric) Musselman has been an NBA coach for about seven years and they have assistant coaches that have been in the NBA. They’re definitely going to teach their players pro stuff.”

Baylor: “They’re such a hard-nosed team. Coach (Scott) Drew will let you do what you want on the offensive end, but you have to lock in on the defensive end, too. That gives you the tenacity that people will want.”

UCLA: “UCLA really helps you play free. Coach (Mick) Cronin really knows how to run a system for you to be great. He teaches you pick-and-roll stuff and how to be a pro, going through the learning curves and stuff like that to help you become a better player. There’s definitely a free nature and style at UCLA that I like a lot.”

On going pro: “I think that my main goal is college for now.”

Visits: “I was planning on going on a visit in August, but that’s not confirmed yet. I’ll probably be visiting UCLA.”