Recruit Scoop: How has the CHOP22 class performed this season?
Follow along with The Knight Report as we track how Rutgers Football's class of 2022verbal commitments played in their high school football games each week and throughout the entire 2021 season.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/20/21
|
LOSS
51-38 vs. St. Xavier (KY)
|
23-of-37 for 282 yards / 2 TDs
7 rushes for 58 yards / 1 TD
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
44-7 vs. Apollo (KY)
|
14-of-27 for 222 yards / 2 TDs
5 rushes for 42 yards
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
21-0 vs. Bishop McDevitt (PA)
|
N/A as Brown didn't play
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
51-0 vs. Royal Palm Beach (FL)
|
N/A
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
27-14 vs. Willingboro (NJ)
|
2 rec. for 11 yards
10 total tackles
3.0 tackles for loss
4 quarterback hurries
1 fumble caused
2 punts for 87 yards (32.8 AVG)
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/20/21
|
WIN
43-18 vs. Woodlan (IN)
|
Three Total Tackles
Two Tackles for Loss
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
50-10 vs. Angola (IN)
|
Two Total Tackles
Two Tackles for Loss
1 Sack
2 Forced Fumbles
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
22-18 vs. Roman Catholic (PA)
|
N/A
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/28/21
|
LOSS
31-28 vs. Millville (NJ)
|
7 rushes for 44 yards
3 rec. for 78 yards
14 total tackles (10 solo)
1 Interception
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
39-36 vs. Glenwood (IL)
|
10-of-19 for 222 yards / 2 TDs
25 carries for 158 yards / 2 TDs
