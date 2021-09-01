 Recruit Scoop: Looking at how the CHOP22 class performed this season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 16:40:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruit Scoop: How has the CHOP22 class performed this season?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Follow along with The Knight Report as we track how Rutgers Football's class of 2022verbal commitments played in their high school football games each week and throughout the entire 2021 season.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS CLICK HERE

GAVIN WIMSATT
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/20/21

LOSS

51-38 vs. St. Xavier (KY)

23-of-37 for 282 yards / 2 TDs

7 rushes for 58 yards / 1 TD

8/27/21

WIN

44-7 vs. Apollo (KY)

14-of-27 for 222 yards / 2 TDs

5 rushes for 42 yards
SAMUEL BROWN
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/27/21

WIN

21-0 vs. Bishop McDevitt (PA)

N/A as Brown didn't play
AMARION BROWN
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/27/21

WIN

51-0 vs. Royal Palm Beach (FL)

N/A

KENNY FLETCHER
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/27/21

WIN

27-14 vs. Willingboro (NJ)

2 rec. for 11 yards

10 total tackles

3.0 tackles for loss

4 quarterback hurries

1 fumble caused

2 punts for 87 yards (32.8 AVG)
DEMETRIOUS "DJ" ALLEN
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/20/21

WIN

43-18 vs. Woodlan (IN)

Three Total Tackles

Two Tackles for Loss

8/27/21

WIN

50-10 vs. Angola (IN)

Two Total Tackles

Two Tackles for Loss

1 Sack

2 Forced Fumbles
ANTHONY JOHNSON
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/27/21

WIN

22-18 vs. Roman Catholic (PA)

N/A
DAVISON IGBINOSUN
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/28/21

LOSS

31-28 vs. Millville (NJ)

7 rushes for 44 yards

3 rec. for 78 yards

14 total tackles (10 solo)

1 Interception
RASHAD ROCHELLE
DATE OPPONENT STATS

8/27/21

WIN

39-36 vs. Glenwood (IL)

10-of-19 for 222 yards / 2 TDs

25 carries for 158 yards / 2 TDs

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}