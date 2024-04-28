Records Being Set as Softball Takes Series From MSU
The Scarlet Knights had what can only be called a successful, record-setting trip to the State of Michigan. The series victory over the Michigan State Spartans moved the Scarlet Knights up in the standings for the Big Ten Conference as they look to not only secure a berth in postseason play, but a first-round bye, as well. This series was the Scarlet Knights’ last road games of the regular season, and they will head home to Piscataway to conclude the 2024 schedule and prepare for the Big Ten Tournament.
GAME ONE: The fans in attendance at the Friday matchup between the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans were treated to a pitching duel, as both teams were held scoreless with great pitching and good defense.
Mattie Boyd, the ace of the Rutgers pitching staff, started game one at Secchia Stadium on Friday, but left after just two innings. Morgan Smith took over and pitched brilliantly, keeping the Spartans off the board despite some challenging situations.
When the Spartans did threaten, the Scarlet Knights’ defense was there to save the day, including an unassisted double play executed by Kyleigh Sand in the fifth inning.
On the opposite side, Spartan starting hurler Liv Grey held the Knights off the board through six, as both teams appeared to be headed towards extra innings.
But, things changed suddenly in the top of the seventh when catcher Katie Wingert worked out a walk. When Baily Briggs pinch ran for her, she moved up to second on a wild pitch. Next, Maddie Lawson smacked a ball down to third that was handled by Payton Conroy, but her errant throw to first allowed Briggs to score to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.
That play appeared to unsettle the Spartans, who then allowed two more, forcing a change in the circle. However, it was too late for the Spartans, who went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh, and Rutgers walked away with a hard-fought 3-0 victory.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 0-for-2, walk, five relief innings pitched, no earned runs, four hits allowed, five strikeouts, victory.
Second star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 1-for-3, one RBI.
Third star of the game: Lauren Punk. 1-for-2, one RBI.
GAME TWO: While the injured Payton Lincavage was noticeably absent from the lineup in the middle contest of the series, Boyd was back in the circle for game two. This time, the Knights looked to give Boyd early run support when they got the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the second. A sacrifice fly from Jillian Anderson and a sharply hit ground ball off the bat of Sand handcuffed MSU first baseman Britain Beshears, allowing Lauren Punk to score with the second run of the inning.
The Spartans were not ready to simply let the Scarlet Knights run away with game two, however.
After sophomore Hannah Hawley crushed her twelfth home run of the season to cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Spartans took the lead in the fourth on a two-RBI single by Jenae Wash.
The lead would not last long, as Sand quickly tied the game 3-3 with a solo shot of her own.
Two hits later, MSU replaced starting hurler Madison Taylor with senior Ashlyn Roberts and later, pitcher Ava Mullen.
That change didn’t bother the Scarlet Knights, who picked up another run on a double steal of second and home, followed by an RBI single off the bat of Megan Herka.
The Knights then scored two more in the sixth and two more in the seventh, on their way to a comfortable 9-4 win and a series victory.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 2-for-4, home run, walk, one RBI, three runs scored.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-5, double, one RBI, two innings pitched, three strikeouts, recorded save.
Third star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 1-for-2, walk, sacrifice, one RBI, one run scored.
GAME THREE: The final game of the series saw Boyd for Rutgers facing off against Grey for the Spartans.
The Spartans made Boyd work in the first inning, as she ended up throwing 34 pitches to secure the first three outs. The Spartans loaded the bases and took a 1-0 lead which easily could have been more if not for an inning-ending web gem by Smith in center field.
But MSU struck again in the bottom of the second and the third, and suddenly the Scarlet Knights were down 3-0 before ever collecting their first hit in the game. After just 2.1 innings, Boyd was removed in favor of Smith in an effort to slow the Spartan offense.
Smith once again proved to be the water in MSU’s fuel line, as she brought the Spartans’ offense to a sputtering halt.
The Knights’ offense was quiet, too, but finally broke through with an RBI single in the top of the sixth by Wingert to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Spartans added one in the sixth, and while the Knights threatened with the bases loaded in the seventh, MSU closed out the game on the Spartans’ senior day with a 4-1 victory.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 2-for-4, run scored, two putouts, three assists.
Second star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-3, one RBI, four putouts, one assist.
Third star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-3, three putouts, one assist, 3.2 innings pitched, no earned runs, three strikeouts.
The Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State on Friday was the thirtieth of the season for Rutgers, marking the second straight year for the program.
One scary moment during the weekend occurred in the top of the fifth inning of game one when Lincavage was batting. As she fouled a ball off her bat, the ball came straight up, striking her in the face. She was removed from the game, with Lawson replacing her at third. Lincavage sat out game two, but did return to the lineup for game three, and batted in the number eight position.
Saturday’s victory was the thirty-first of the season for the Knights, but also marked the most Big Ten Conference wins in the history of the program, as well as a high-water mark for Big Ten series won.
When Sand scored off the bat of L.A. Matthews in the sixth inning of game two it made her the single season RU program leader in runs scored (58). In addition, Wingert’s RBI single in the sixth inning of game three set the all-time RU program record for RBIs, as this year’s Scarlet Knights continue to re-write the record books.
Batting in the ninth hole all season, Anderson has come alive with the bat in the latter half of this month, and now sports an eight-game hitting streak that began on April 14. Over that time, she has batted .450 (10-for-22) and has now raised her batting average to .264 for the season.
Now 31-20 overall and 12-8 in conference play this season, the Scarlet Knights will next prepare to take on Penn State in the final three games of the season at the Rutgers Softball Complex, beginning on May 3. The weekend kicks off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. and the games will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.