RECAP: Rutgers Football suffers tough 20-13 lost to Michigan
The Rutgers football team suffered a tough 20-13 loss against No. 19 ranked Michigan today inside of The Big House.
It wasn't the Scarlet Knights best offensive performance as they were only able to score 3 total points, however Rutgers did get a big game out of senior running back Isaih Pacheco who ran 20 times for 107 total yards, to go along with two receptions for 14 yards. However the team was only able to produce 156 yards through the air, as the passing game struggled.
The good news here is that defense looked rather dominant, holding arguably the top rushing attack in the country to just 114 yards on 36 total carries, which is good for 3.2 yards per carry.
Overall it was not a great game offensively for the Scarlet Knights, but they did look competitive against a pretty good Michigan team.
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Noah Vedral hits Aaron Young for the first Scarlet Knights touchdown of the year.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers returns to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the No. 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
