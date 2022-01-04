RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Michigan to extend win streak

Rutgers Basketball walked away with their third victory in a row today, defeating the Michigan Wolverines for the first time in program history, winning by a final score of 75-67. The Scarlet Knights were led by their star players Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., who combined to score 47 points on 27-of-56 (48.2%) from the field. On top of that, the team as a whole shot really well from beyond the arc, going 11-of-23 (47.8%). Overall based on the numbers alone, this was easily one of the best, if not the best overall game from Rutgers basketball all season long.

RHOOPS PLAYER OF THE GAME -- GEO BAKER

This was an easy pick for player of the game, as the senior guard couldn't miss no matter where he was on the floor tonight. Baker led all scorers with 27 total points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. Not to mention he also contributed in other ways as he also grabbed four boards, dished another four assists and had one steal on the night. WOW, what a game from the captain.

HONORABLE MENTION -- CALEB MCCONNELL Rutgers Basketball's swiss army knife Caleb McConnell does so many little things that get unnoticed or don't show up in the box score. Early on in the second half, he scored on an AND-1 mid range shot, proceeded to run down the court and play great on ball defense, fought for the rebound on the same possession where he got hit by an elbow and then forced a turnover a few possessions later by drawing an offensive foul on Michigan. He did all of this within the first four minutes of the second half. Add that in along with everything else he did today and he is my runner up for player of the game.

RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: With a few seconds left to go, Ron Harper Jr. gets the ball around the top of the key and hits a contested three as the shot clock expires.