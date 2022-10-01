For the second weekend in a row, Rutgers Football couldn't get the job going on the gridiron as they took and fell to one of the nation's top programs in No. 3 ranked Ohio State today by a final score of 49-10.



Despite getting the first score of the day, the Scarlet Knights weren't able to get much else going on offense as they struggled to move the ball at all against a top tier Buckeyes defense. However there were some bright spots to take away from today on offense as true freshman running back Samuel Brown showed a ton of potential today as the lead back for the Scarlet Knights, have to find a way to get him more carries going forward. Also quarterback Noah Vedral saw snaps for the first time this season and appeared to be pretty healthy as he was in on quite a few designed run plays. Now we still don't technically know who the full fledged starting quarterback is, but for now Evan Simon continues to dominate the reps with other rotating in. It will be interesting to see how this rotation works or if there even is one when all three guys are healthy.

On the opposite side of the ball, there wasn't a whole lot of bright spots as they did give up a good amount of points to the Buckeyes potent offense. However they did a pretty solid job in a couple of series throughout the game, including the first one of the second half where they forced Heisman frontrunner CJ Stroud to throw his second interception of the season. Overall this was about the outcome that was kind of expected (39 point loss / 40.5pt spread), so the guys just have to have a short memory here and move on to the next game as they have a very winnable one next weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FSGFs bEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFSGFsbEZCPC9hPiBwcm9kdWN0 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnlhbjFfc2Vhbj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcnlhbjFfc2VhbjwvYT4gaGF1bHMgaXQgaW4g Zm9yIHRoZSBmaXJzdCB0b3VjaGRvd24gb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUsIGFzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SdXRnZXJzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUnV0Z2VyczwvYT4gc3Ry aWtlcyBmaXJzdC4gPGJyPjxicj43LTAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1J1dGdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSdXRnZXJzPC9hPiBsZWFkaW5nIE5vLiAzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9PaGlvU3RhdGU/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPaGlvU3RhdGU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PUGwyWVVLYkY0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vT1BsMllVS2JGNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIFNjYXJs ZXQgS25pZ2h0cyB8IFRoZUtuaWdodFJlcG9ydC5OZXQgKEBSdXRnZXJzUml2 YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1dGdlcnNSaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzYyOTgxMzAwNzI0MjQ0NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=