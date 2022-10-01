RECAP: No. 3 Ohio State defeats Rutgers today by a score of 49-10
For the second weekend in a row, Rutgers Football couldn't get the job going on the gridiron as they took and fell to one of the nation's top programs in No. 3 ranked Ohio State today by a final score of 49-10.
Despite getting the first score of the day, the Scarlet Knights weren't able to get much else going on offense as they struggled to move the ball at all against a top tier Buckeyes defense. However there were some bright spots to take away from today on offense as true freshman running back Samuel Brown showed a ton of potential today as the lead back for the Scarlet Knights, have to find a way to get him more carries going forward. Also quarterback Noah Vedral saw snaps for the first time this season and appeared to be pretty healthy as he was in on quite a few designed run plays. Now we still don't technically know who the full fledged starting quarterback is, but for now Evan Simon continues to dominate the reps with other rotating in. It will be interesting to see how this rotation works or if there even is one when all three guys are healthy.
On the opposite side of the ball, there wasn't a whole lot of bright spots as they did give up a good amount of points to the Buckeyes potent offense. However they did a pretty solid job in a couple of series throughout the game, including the first one of the second half where they forced Heisman frontrunner CJ Stroud to throw his second interception of the season. Overall this was about the outcome that was kind of expected (39 point loss / 40.5pt spread), so the guys just have to have a short memory here and move on to the next game as they have a very winnable one next weekend.
RUTGERS PLAY OF THE GAME: Evan Simon hits Sean Ryan for the quick score, as Rutgers took their first ever lead versus Ohio State.
UP NEXT: Rutgers Football will head back home on a short week, as the Scarlet Knights will welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to town for a Friday night matchup under the lights of SHI Stadium.
Kickoff will take place at 7:00pm ET and be televised on FS1.
