The new assistant coach in charge of the Rutgers football team’s running backs is Augie Hoffman, who came over from his head coaching position at St. Joseph (Montvale N.J).
In a video call with reporters on Wednesday, Hoffmann, who played offensive line at Boston College, talked about his group that he’s gotten to know since he was hired in January with the bulk of the relationships being formed virtually.
Right off the bat, Hoffmann said he liked the fact that the players are tireless workers.
“We got a chance to be with those guys early on in the winter, so we definitely got a chance to see their work ethic and every one of them is outstanding,” Hoffmann said. “I'm looking forward to getting back and getting on the field and watching them ply their trade.”
When asked for more specifics on what he thinks of his unit based on film, Hoffmann told TKR that he has to hold off on opinions until he can see them out on the field himself.
“I think those things will start to show more and more as we get on the field. For us right now it's a fresh start for everybody in the offense,” Hoffmann said. “The number one thing that we looked at was their work ethic on the field and off and I can tell you that on the field, they work as hard as anybody I've seen and I tell you off the field, their preparation for when you get on the field has been tremendous. I'm looking to see how we put that whole thing together and see who steps up.”
The expected leading rusher for the Scarlet Knights next season is rising junior Isaih Pacheco. In 11 games with 10 starts a year ago, the Vineland, N.J. native totaled 729 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground with 13 catches for 83 yards.
“Pop's been great,” Hoffmann said regarding Pacheco and his nickname. “He's one of the emotional leaders on the team. You saw him leading workouts. He's obviously a special, special talent. We're looking forward to getting in on the field and putting hghtsim in this offense and having Sean really put together a great situation for him to be successful.”
The Scarlet Knights were forced to not have spring practice due to the coronavirus, so offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has had to install his scheme virtually. Hoffmann said the running backs have soaked up all the information the best they could.
“They did a lot better than I had imagined it would go,” he told TKR. “Obviously there's some roadblocks when you're talking and doing everything virtually, but they've done a great job. I have a tremendous asset in Jamal Mutunga in our room. He was working the offense with Sean Gleeson prior to coming here too, so he understands it. They've really taken to the work that's necessary to be successful in this quarantine. And their follow up is just as good as when they're in, which is nice to see right because it shows you that when they're out of the meeting, you're still thinking about football, which is great.”
Hoffmann, a St. Joseph Regional alum himself, was rated as the No. 15 offensive lineman in the country and was a First Team All-State selection before he was a four-year letterwinner and First Team All-Big East pick at guard in 2003 for Boston College. He spent the 2006 NFL season with the New Orleans Saints and says his identity offensively as a coach was to run the ball, which is what he’ll help coach at Rutgers with a unique perspective.
“I've had the luxury of blocking for some pretty special running backs in my day right when I was in high school. ....I've always been a huge fan of running the football obviously being an o-linemen and I understood it,” Hoffmann said. “I studied it when I was a head coach. If you ask anybody with a staple of our offense was it was going to be our running game. So I'm never going to teach them how to run. If any of you guys remember from high school I was not a great runner, but what I do understand is how to make them successful, and that's through scheme and that's just through my experiences as a coach. So hopefully that stuff will kind of phase into their game a little bit.”
