The new assistant coach in charge of the Rutgers football team’s running backs is Augie Hoffman, who came over from his head coaching position at St. Joseph (Montvale N.J).

In a video call with reporters on Wednesday, Hoffmann, who played offensive line at Boston College, talked about his group that he’s gotten to know since he was hired in January with the bulk of the relationships being formed virtually.

Right off the bat, Hoffmann said he liked the fact that the players are tireless workers.

“We got a chance to be with those guys early on in the winter, so we definitely got a chance to see their work ethic and every one of them is outstanding,” Hoffmann said. “I'm looking forward to getting back and getting on the field and watching them ply their trade.”

When asked for more specifics on what he thinks of his unit based on film, Hoffmann told TKR that he has to hold off on opinions until he can see them out on the field himself.

“I think those things will start to show more and more as we get on the field. For us right now it's a fresh start for everybody in the offense,” Hoffmann said. “The number one thing that we looked at was their work ethic on the field and off and I can tell you that on the field, they work as hard as anybody I've seen and I tell you off the field, their preparation for when you get on the field has been tremendous. I'm looking to see how we put that whole thing together and see who steps up.”