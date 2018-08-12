Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-12 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers LB Rashawn Battle Is Ready To Step Up for Scarlet Knights

Ewo1powowoavnv7muof5
www.thetimes-tribune.com
Ryan Lance • TheKnightReport.net
@RivalsRyan
Senior Editor

The depth at middle linebacker for Rutgers is starting to take shape this camp as redshirt sophomore linebacker Rashawn Battle has stepped up and caught the attention of the coaching staff. He now ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}