Ranking the Big Ten: Tight End

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the tight ends, a group of great blockers, and even better receivers. Rankings: QB | RB | WR

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Getty Images)

1. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is the top tight end in the Big Ten conference going into the 2021 season. The 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selection had 30 receptions for 305 yards, the second-most receiving yards for a tight end in the Big Ten in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior is the top returning tight end as it pertains to Pro Football Focus's (PFF) offense grade (75.5). Blocking is an essential part of playing a tight end, and Ferguson scored a 69.7 on PFF's pass-blocking grade, the seventh highest for 2020 Big Ten tight ends and the third-highest for tight ends with more than 15 receptions. Last season, Ferguson was the only tight end in the Big Ten to fumble the ball and had another fumble his sophomore year. He needs to prioritize ball security. Going into what could be Ferguson's last season with the Badgers, the Madison, Wis., native is likely to leave everything out on the field, and it's going to be fun to watch.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (Getty Images)

2. Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Iowa tight end junior Sam LaPorta had a team-high 27 receptions in 2020. To do that as a tight end tells a lot about the team and LaPorta's ability as a receiver. LaPorta has the second-highest returning PFF offense grade (75) behind Ferguson and a 72.7 pass grade. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end needs to be better at taking care of the football. In 2020, LaPorta gave up three interceptions and dropped three catchable passes. Iowa relies a lot on its tight ends, and LaPorta needs to further establish himself as someone Kirk Ferentz can trust in big moments. With the tools he currently has, and another good season, LaPorta will likely make a big jump entering his junior season.

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports)

3. Austin Allen, Nebraska

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen quickly became quarterback Adrian Martinez's go-to guy when it came to a critical first-down or play. The stats reflect that Allen was, in fact, the most reliable tight end in the Big Ten. According to PFF, the 6-8, 260-pound athlete didn't drop a single catchable ball during the 2020 season. Allen set a career record with 236 receiving yards on 18 receptions in 2020 when he became Nebraska's No. 1 tight end after Jack Stoll was injured. While Allen had the best season of his career, there are still improvements to be made. He let three interceptions happened and was 33 out of 40 in the pass-blocking grade (37.3). Nebraska tight end coach Sean Beckton said he and Allen are working hard on his blocking skills, which is a little more difficult for such a tall player. Allen will continue to be Nebraska's go-to tight end and could very well still be Martinez's go-to receiver in general. If he can block better for his team, he'll make this list again next season.



Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (Getty Images)

4. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert has been the Buckeye's No. 1 tight end for two seasons now and is great for what they need him for, blocking and occasionally coming up big in big situations. Against Alabama in the college football National Championship game, Ruckert had one target and a 36-yard one-handed reception to get his team inside the 10-yard line early on. Ruckert had 13 receptions for 151 yards in the 2020 season. The 2020 All-Big Ten honorable mention had a 148.2 RTG (NFL Passer Rating when targeted), the second-highest in 2020 behind Purdue's Garrett Miller, who had two receptions. Ruckert also had the most touchdowns of any tight end in the Big Ten (5). The 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete, similar to Allen, is a highly reliable receiver, as he only dropped 7.1% of his targets in 2020. Ruckert is a solid, talented, and consistent tight end that has proven that head coach Ryan Day can lean on him.

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (Getty Images)

5. Peyton Hendershot, Indiana