Ranking the Big Ten: Offensive Guard

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the offensive guards, a group of a few impressive veterans, and several new faces moving into starting roles. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE

Minnesota offensive guard Conner Olson (Getty Images)

1. Conner Olson, Minnesota

Minnesota guard Conner Olson is the top guard in the Big Ten going into the 2021 season. He has started all 45 games of his career, 16 at left guard, 14 at right guard, and 14 at center. Olson is an all-around talented and versatile inside lineman. Olson, who has played 3,041 snaps for the Golden Gophers over his four years, decided to use his NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility. According to PFF, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound guard had the third-highest offense grade (69) of all the returning guards in the Big Ten. Olson also had the second-highest run-blocking grade of the returning guards. During the 2020 season at right guard, Olson allowed two sacks, one quarterback hit, and six quarterback hurries. He has allowed 10 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 27 quarterback hurries in his four seasons.

Wisconsin left guard Josh Seltzner (Getty Images)

2. Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin

Whichever quarterback is behind Wisconsin guard Josh Seltzner isn't going to get touched due to his mistake. In his two seasons of playing regularly with 514 career snaps, Seltzner has only allowed one quarterback hit and two quarterback hurries. He didn't allow a single quarterback pressure in 2020 and not one sack in his career as a Badger. Seltzner will be taking over the starting left guard position after Jon Dietzen joined the Green Bay Packers. The 6-4, 327-pound fourth-year senior has the No. 2 returning run-blocking grade with a 79.3, according to PFF, in his 218 snaps. With seven career starts under his belt, Seltzner will benefit from having a job that is his and the consistency that comes from working as the No. 1 player at a position.

Iowa offensive guard Kyler Schott (AP Photo)

3. Kyler Schott, Iowa

Iowa guard Kyler Schott had the top pass-blocking grade of all the offensive guards in 2020. His score of 87.4 was also the second-highest pass-blocking grade of all the offensive linemen in the Big Ten, just .2 behind Ohio State tackle Thayer Munford. Schott played 296 snaps in 2020 and 482 in 2019. He missed three games due to illness last season. When he was available, he started one game at left guard and one at right guard and saw action in three other games. In his career at Iowa, the four-year senior has allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, and six quarterback hurries. In 2021, Schott will be taking over the right guard position from Cole Banwart, who is now with the Tennessee Titans. Banwart played 1,120 career snaps at Iowa and was one of the top guards in 2021. Schott has big shoes to fill but has the tools and track record to do so.

Michigan left guard Chuck Filiaga (Getty Images)

4. Chuck Filiaga, Michigan

Michigan offensive guard Chuck Filiaga started in all of the Wolverine's six games last season. During his first season as a starter, the former four-star from Texas played 345 snaps at left guard and 47 at right guard. He allowed one quarterback hit, seven quarterback hurries, and no sacks. Filiaga earned a grade of 60 in both offense and run-blocking, according to PFF. His pass-blocking was a score of 53, but he had games against Minnesota and Wisconsin where he scored in the mid-80s. Michigan had a rough season with a 2-4 finish and inconsistent quarterback play. The first step for a quarterback to reach his potential is having a strong, consistent offensive line he can trust. Filiaga can be that guy.

Illinois offensive guard Blake Jeresaty (Getty Images)

5. Blake Jeresaty, Illinois