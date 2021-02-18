TheKnightReport - Ramel Lloyd narrows focus to eight, but still open to new suitors

Arkansas: “I have been in contact with their whole staff for a while now. I have a good relationship with them and I love their style of play.”

Baylor: “They have a great program that’s quickly turning into a national powerhouse every year. I love the direction their program is going in.”

Nebraska: “I have built a strong relationship with coach (Fred) Hoiberg and coach Matt (Abdelmassih) over the many Zoom calls. I love the recruiting pitch for me and my game,”

Arizona: “They are the closest school to home, and I would get to play in the Pac-12, which is what I grew up watching. Coach (Sean) Miller is a great coach that I know would push me to be the best of my ability.”

Washington: “They are another Pac-12 school. I have built a close relationship with coach (Mike) Hopkins, who coached my dad in college, as well as coach (Will) Conroy. The school presents a lot of opportunity for me as I fit the mold of their system.”

Illinois: “Playing in the Big Ten would be great since it’s one of the toughest conferences in America. The way they have developed Ayo (Dosunmu) to where he is now, and a future pro, is enticing to me.”

Rutgers: “This would be close to family out East. They let their guards go and are building a great culture around that program.”

Oregon: “A great program that has been tops in the country every year, for a while now. I have been in constant contact with coach (Dana) Altman and coach (Mike) Mennenga.”