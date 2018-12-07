Quick Q&A with Rutgers PG Geo Baker after tough three-game stretch
The Rutgers men's basketball team is off to a 5-3 start (0-2 in the Big Ten) and the leader of the Scarlet Knights has been sophomore point Geo Baker.So far this season, Baker is averaging 14.6 poi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news