The Rutgers quarterback competition is three days into spring practice and, thus far, there have been a lot of reps to go around. Returning starter Gio Rescigno is in the mix along with sophomore Johnathan Lewis, freshmen Artur Sitkowski and Jalen Chatman, and walk-ons Tom Flacco and Rob Nittolo.

“Those guys have a tough job with six guys because some sub periods, they only get two reps each,” offensive coordinator John McNulty said following today’s practice. “If it's 18, you get three. So if you're in there, and one of the plays is a run, it's almost like you feel like you have to complete this pass. But I think, with not just the three practices but all the work we've done without a ball, I think [the competition] is starting to separate itself."

Recigno started seven games last season, but finished with just a 47% completion percentage.

Now, Rescigno must learn a fifth new offensive system in as many years.

“It's always a challenge, especially since it's something that we haven't done yet, learning a whole new offense and going through that process again,” Rescigno said today. “But at the same time, I think it's making us better. We are going to be better for it at the end of the day. It's exciting, it is some of the stuff that I did my first couple years here in terms of pro-style. So some of the stuff is relatable, and there are still some things we did last year, the terminology, that can carry over. Just the process of learning a new offense is fun and challenging at the same time."

Lewis saw sporadic playing time last season as he also struggled throwing the football in route to completing 14-of-38 passes.

“I would improve on my leadership, I was pretty laid back last year, especially when I played,” Lewis said. “The Michigan State game, I was pretty laid back. I was pretty mad, but I still was not taking control of the offense like I should have. I still have to work on my patience; 1,2,3 and I’m out. I have to work on my patience and stay in the pocket and get the ball off. I also have to work on my accuracy.”

While Lewis and Rescigno can lean on experience, each quarterback is learning the same system.

This is all very new to Sitkowski, who mentioned what has been the toughest part of the past two months since he arrived from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“Learning a new offense because it is different terminology, different concepts, being around different people. And the thing that I love most is being so close to home. I love it, it’s awesome.”

However, there are some things that have come much easier to Sitkowski.

“I think the speed of the game,” Sitkowski said. “Going down to Florida and playing against those high-level competition guys every single day in practice on Friday nights and Saturdays. To me, it’s just going out and playing football.”

Chatman was an accomplished high school quarterback, but there is a lot of learning for him as well.

“The offense I ran last year is fast-tempo, no-huddle, hand signals. This is pro-style, but [McNulty] likes to use both shotgun and under center,” Chatman said, “The main difference is the under center stuff and the verbage. They have some similarities, it is still a fast tempo.”

While each quarterback is getting equal reps early on, that is not expected to last.

“Right now, it’s all equal. Our plan was to complete the first week more or less equal; the first week meaning the first five practices,” McNulty said. “And then after that, I think we will have enough on tape to be able to fairly say, ‘hey guys, I am going to start leaning this way.’”