The quarterback battle will once again be on the main burner on the stove during training camp for the Rutgers football team.

And after the end of spring practice in April, at Big Ten Football Media Days a few weeks ago, and at the Scarlet Knights’ annual local Media Day on Wednesday, Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash mentioned that rising sophomore Artur Sitkowski is currently on the first team on the depth chart at the position.

“I know the quarterback is another conversation piece. Coming out of spring I had mentioned that Art is No. 1 on the depth chart and that has not changed going into training camp,” Ash said in his press conference. “We have McLane Carter who came in as a transfer from Texas Tech and Cole Snyder is an early enrollee. They will compete for the quarterback spot, but Art is the No. 1 quarterback heading into training camp.”

Ash tapped Sitkowski as the starter on Aug. 24 last year before the start of the 2018 campaign. It’s unclear when an announcement will be made this time around, but the signal caller must be able to take care of the ball, have command, and make plays during fall camp.

“I know you'll ask about a timeline. There isn't one,” Ash said. “When we feel comfortable with whoever -- if it's Art, it's Art; and if it's one of the other guys; if it's one of the other guys, and there's a lot of things, but mostly protecting the football and being consistent and can be a leader for the offense.”

Carter has yet to practice with Rutgers yet -- the first one is tomorrow on Thursday -- so Ash can mainly only fall back on previous film of his skills at Texas Tech and other places on what he sees from him.

“I haven't seen a whole lot, with the rules the way they are, we can't be around the guys with balls and things like that. He's participated in player run practices that they had in summer. But until we get a chance to put the helmet on and get the balls out and be with them, we can't give any evaluation other than what I've seen on film from Texas Tech,” Ash said.

“He's a great kid and comes from a football family and knows the game and studies the game and he's played the game. Until we get him into our system, I don't know what it's going to look like. He's a kid and competing to learn as much as he can as fast as he can, I can tell you that, but time will tell.”

Boston College transfer Johnny Langan had hopes of fighting for the starting role at quarterback this season, but his waiver to play right away in 2019 was denied by the NCAA. However, there is hope he gets overturned.

“Langan, you guys will ask about him, his NCAA waiver was denied and it's in appeal process and have no timeline, no timetable on when we might get a decision back on that, but it's in the NCAA's hands. We'll see where it goes from there,” Ash said.

Snyder started slow during the spring as early enrollee, but he grinded and stayed after practice to throw to receivers or off to the side himself into a net. Should Langan not be eligible, or even if he is, Snyder would presumably take the hold of the No. 3 spot and be a mere two bad snaps of being thrown into game action.

“It puts him in a situation to prepare for him to help us. I don’t know where he’ll end up, the worst case scenario is he’ll be fourth. If Johnny isn’t there, worst is he’s third. The third team always has to be prepared,” Ash said. “Cole really showed a lot of development and promise in the spring. He worked hard in the spring and in the summer and I’m excited to see him in practice. He’s serious about being the best he can be and I think he’s more mature than other kids his age.”