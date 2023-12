We at The Knight Report are the only ones to provide you with a in-depth analytical look at the Scarlet Knights opponents. To get you ready for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, we've used SportSource Analytics to analyze different areas of Miami's football team.

We've looked at the Hurricanes Predictive Analytics on offense. We've also looked at Comparative Analysis: Rutgers Football versus Miami Hurricanes.

With Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke going into the transfer portal, sophomore Jacurri Brown is expected to start for the Hurricanes. With the help of SportSource Analytics, let's take a look at his QB Profile.