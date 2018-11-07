QB Artur Sitkowski on season so far: 'It's been a learning experience'
Through the first seven games of the season, Rutgers football quarterback Artur Sitkowski threw a whopping 15 interceptions to just three touchdowns.Rutgers came into the year with bowl aspirations...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news