TheKnightReport - Q&A with ShotQuality.com's Simon Gerzberg talks Rutgers Hoops

First things first, can you explain what Shot Quality is and how you got started with the site?

SIMON GERZBERG: “I started doing some of my shot quality calculations for the Colgate Basketball team a few years ago, back in 2018. So I started doing it by hand for the Colgate team as a data analyst and that was kind of the start of my content, cause the Colgate team started to use it for in-game adjustments and player adjustments to better a players shot selection. The team would use it to say, "Hey this guy should take more of this shot or less of this shot by using the numbers we put together." So I started to create it and then I found a way to automate it and from there, I kind of just built it out and tried to get as many teams on there as possible.

According to your Twitter bio, you currently have 8 NBA teams and 40+ NCAA teams subscribed to your site. How hard was that to market your site and get some of the top programs both pro and college to sign up?

SG: “The one advantage that I have is the theory behind shot quality is pretty novel. I think the NBA has something similar, but overall it’s pretty novel. So that kind of is the easier side of marketing the brand because it’s not just like a copy of KenPom. What I would say helped me a lot in terms of marketing was mainly Twitter, I got really lucky that I gained so much exposure so quickly through Twitter. After that I just started receiving DMs from assistant GMs, scouts, assistant coaches, etc. I guess it kind of just blew up a little bit.”