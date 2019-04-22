Rutgers football punter Adam Korsak started somewhat off of the wrong foot last spring. Coming over from Australia and adjusting to college life in New Jersey in a different country was an incredible challenge.

At first, Korsak had his struggles on and off the field, but found a groove once he got the handle of what the coaches were asking of him, class, and everything else that comes along with being a Division-I student-athlete.

“Part of it was learning this game,” special teams coordinator Vince Okruch said. “The skillset and to be able to punt the ball put it where he wanted was never in doubt, but understanding it’s got to be in the air a little longer and it has to be placed here and for protection this is the spot you have to avoid and this is where a block could come from. As he became more comfortable, the numbers were better.”

And boy were his numbers good.

Korsak was a 2018 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick by the coaches and media in his rookie season with the Scarlet Knights. The Ray Guy Award watch list member helped Rutgers to its best net punting mark in program history at 40.1 yards. He also averaged 42.7 yards, good for fourth in the conference, on 78 attempts, the third-most in Scarlet Knights history.

He downed 23 punts inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line, forced 21 fair catches, and recorded just three touchbacks, keeping the ball in play.

The Melbourne native booted a 79-yard punt as well against Northwestern in October, which is tops in the Rutgers record books, and had 10 kicks that went at least 50 yards.

Did we mention it was first ever time playing organized football at any level?

The pupil of former NFL punter Nathan Chapman and ex-NFL kicker John Smith at ProKick Australia, Korsak found his way to Rutgers after a stop on a recruiting trip. And the boy the Scarlet Knights are glad to have him.

So, did Korsak exceed the coach’s expectations?

“No. We went into this deal knowing that we had a guy who kicked it that style and we were going to build our coverage and protection around that. So I’d say no,” Okruch said. “Did he meet them? Yeah, that is exactly what we wanted. Now, how do we make it better? There are some things we’ll tweak, but he’s done a great job and you witnessed that last season.”

After spring practice No. 10, Korsak chatted with TKR.

Here’s a short Q&A.

THE KNIGHT REPORT: What do all of your punting records mean for you so far?

ADAM KORSAK: “They don’t mean much honestly. I take it one punt at a time and want to be successful on each one. That’s what’s important. I want to put us a good position to help win the game. Records aren’t anything I aim for.”

TKR: I remember last year you said you picked the brain of former Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson. Do you still talk to him at all?

KORSAK: “Not really. He’s still trying (to make a pro team). He was just at Pro Day. I saw him there. He’s a nice guy and I say hi when I see him, but we don’t have any regular contact.”

TKR: You had one of the best punting seasons ever here at Rutgers, what does that mean to you and how do you build on that?

KORSAK: There's a lot of room to get better in regards to every punt, but with the collective effort we put in, we were 1-11. This team put in so much effort and we want results. The buy-in was so great.

TKR: What kind of things are working on this offseason?

KORSAK: As far as technique, there's not much because it's an Australian-style punt. It's natural for me. It's about I know if the ball goes in the middle I dropped it inside and if it goes to the sideline than it goes outside. It's that simple for me. Keeping it as basic as possible is key for consistent results."

