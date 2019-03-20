TheKnightReport.Net

With that being said, Langan spoke with The Knight Report after practice on Monday. See what he had to say in the Q&A below.

Langan is still waiting on the NCAA to either approve or deny his waiver to see if he can become immediately eligible this fall. Langan was only at Boston College for one season and in that one year he redshirted.

This offseason quarterback Johnny Langan decided to transfer and verbally committed to coming back home to play for the Rutgers Football team back in December and now he’s in the midst of a quarterback competition.

What made you decide to leave Boston College and how comfortable are you at Rutgers?

JL: “I left for various issues that I had up at Boston College and in hindsight I’m just really happy that I ended up here and I’m excited.”

What was it like transferring back home from Boston College and how have you been adjusting so far?

JL: “It’s going great, the guys here have all really taken me in as brothers and I’m really getting a lot of love from everybody. It’s just a real brotherhood here.”

What is it like to go out there and not knowing if you will get that waiver to become immediately eligible or not?

JL: “I mean it is just something that I can’t control and I’m focused on things that I can control right now and that is football. I have no control, I’m not focused on it at all.”

How have you handled acclimating to this offense here at Rutgers under OC John McNulty?

JL: “It’s great. Coach McNulty and I have been working on all the plays and the reads they have installed in the offense and I think it is all coming to me pretty well. It is nice to get out here and finally put it all out on the field. I like a lot of the route combinations and a lot of the stuff I did in high school we are doing here, and I think it’s something that fits my abilities.”

How much did the chance to play right away factor into your decision?

JL: “Obviously it comes into the equation when you are choosing a school, but I think the main reasonI came to Rutgers was to come back closer to home. It is nice being able to see my family whenever I want and I get the chance to now play for my home state.”

What’s been the most challenging thing so far about the transfer?

JL: “Honestly I wouldn’t say anything is really too challenging, it is just starting a new semester at a new school and everyone has been treating me really well. So it’s all gone really well so far from my perspective.”

How important was it to you, to stay and have a chance to play quarterback here?

JL: “That’s definitely going to stay and I’m definitely playing quarterback and it’s just something I have a real passion for.”