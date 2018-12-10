McElderry has officially been hired as the programs seventh ever head coach in Rutgers 80 year history of the program. He joins the Scarlet Knights after 16 years of coaching across the river at Fordham University over in Bronx, New York.

THE KNIGHT REPORT: How’s it feel to be the new Rutgers Men’s Soccer head coach?



JIM MCELDERRY: “I couldn’t be any more excited to be here. The reason I took the job is because I think that Rutgers is an incredible place for student athletes all around the world. I actually spent my first 22 years in New Jersey. I know the type of program we can be and I'm proud to represent the state. Now I'm ready to just get on the road and recruit players to help us win."

TKR: Now that you are officially the head coach, how familiar are you with the Rutgers soccer program?

JM: “I grew up in New Jersey and obviously being across the river for the past 16 years, I know a lot about it. They have some top notch academics and they are recognized across the country and even internationally for it. I grew up in Rutgers heyday for soccer and I've been to games back then too. I know a lot about the programs history and the expectations here, so I'm looking forward to getting back to that level of success here."

TKR: A lot of people say that this job could be very successful with a good recruiter, what is your pitch to kids that are considering Rutgers?

JM: “We are going to use our incredible history to galvanize the state of New Jersey and Rutgers alumni everywhere. I think a lot of people in the state of New Jersey will jump on board and get behind us getting back to where the program once was. Right now it is all about getting on the recruiting trails. I know we have some players we have some players that can help us right now, but we need to hit the trails and after it as soon as possible."

TKR: A lot of people talk about how important it is to record MLS academies, especially since Red Bull New York's Academy is close by. How important do you feel it is to have a relationship with these programs?

JM: “Recruiting has changed a lot over the past couple of years. We will be looking into every possible way to land players that are going to help us get to the next level. Along with the academies, there are also some players from top high schools, clubs and other places that we will recruit. We will be looking at that whole group of players from in-state, out of state and internationally. We will recruit anyone that can help us win."

TKR: Recently Rutgers announced plans for a new facility (Rodkin Center) that will house facilities for both men's and women's soccer and lacrosse programs. What do you think of the plans for this facility?

JM: “I think the Rodkin Center will be one of the best places in the country for soccer and lacrosse. Right now we have some excellent facilities as is, but the Rodkin center will compete with just about anybody else in the country. It will be a special place for us and I have no doubt that when people see what Pat Hobbs and his staff are doing, we will finish with one of the best facilities in the country."