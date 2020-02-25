The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team is all set round two against Penn State this season, as they hope to get the season sweep against the Nittany Lions on Wednesday night.

The Knight Report spoke with Nate Bauer, who is the publisher over at the Penn State-Rivals site (BWI.Rivals.com) to learn more about the Nittany Lions basketball program.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!