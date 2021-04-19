During Greg Schiano’s first tenure at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights were located in the Big East conference which consisted of schools up and down the east coast so therefore recruiting took place mainly in the same area.

This time around Rutgers Football is located in the Big Ten which consists of schools throughout the Midwest and the Northeast and now recruiting is starting to shape up that way too as the Scarlet Knights have added six Midwest recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes so far.

Out of those six recruits, two of them hail from the state of Illinois in defensive end Ryan Keeler and athlete Rashad Rochelle. To learn more about those two and how Rutgers is faring in the Midwest, TKR has reached out to Next Gen Scouting’s founder Keith Smile to learn more about those two prospects in particular.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE