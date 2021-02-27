After the win on Wednesday night against Indiana, the Rutgers Men's Basketball team all but sured up the fact that they will be going to dancing with a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

However, there are still two games left and of course anything can happen, so TKR spoke with Jonathon Warriner of MakingTheMadness.com to learn more about the Scarlet Knights' chances and where they could be seeded.

