Q&A with beat writer Brian Neubert, previewing Purdue game
The Rutgers men's basketball team will look to stay undefeated at home as the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to the RAC for a Tuesday night matchup.The Knight Report rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news