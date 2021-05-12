Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral discusses how is ankle is feeling, what he's been doing in spring practice, what he wants to accomplish at the Scarlet-White game, the younger signal callers, and more.

Question: How is how spring ball going for you so far and how are you feeling? It gets asked a lot.

Noah Vedral: "Things are going really good. I'm feeling pretty good too. Practice has been a lot of fun and it's just good to be out there. We got really good weather with pushing it back. That's been a little blessing getting to be outside every day so it's been a lot of fun and I'm feeling good."

Q: How much have you been able to do and are you satisfied with workload that you've had?

Vedral: "I've been able to do the vast majority of things with the team, team period, and 7-on-7. I feel good about the work that I've got. I've got my things that I'm still working on with these last remaining five practices and the spring game ,so that'll be the focus. But yeah I feel good about my workload and how things have been going so far."

Q: You built the chemistry with the wide receivers last year in a short time, are you hoping this spring with the tight end group that continues?

Vedral: "Yes, that's been a big focus of ours and one of mine personally with Jovanni is just building that relationship and making that a little bit more consistent and building that trust between he and I, so he knows that I'm gonna put the ball in a good spot, and that I know that he's gonna go get it for. That's been a focus and it's definitely grown."

Q: Has anything surprised you about the way that the offenses looks this spring?

Vedral: "Coming from where we were last summer, going into the spring with all the hiccups, the stops, the starts, the difficulties we face there, it's a lot smoother. We've been able to take off and kind of get a running start. It's been a lot smoother. We've made bigger strides in a shorter amount of time which has been really exciting. I'd say that's probably the biggest thing that I've noticed and playing fast isn't so new anymore."

Q: With the spring game coming up, is there anything that you want to accomplish during the game both for you and the team?

Vedral: "I want to play well personally. I want the offense to play well, play clean, and play fast. I mean, I'm most excited to play in front of Rutgers nation. We get 5000 fans which is a lot more than we played in front of last fall, so it'll be really exciting. It's a night game so I mean that's pretty cool in itself."

Q: Coach Schiano the other day mentioned Isaiah Washington's had a really good spring practice. What have you seen from him from your perspective?

Vedral: "Yeah, he's been very solid for us and I think the year has been good. He hit the ground running like a lot of our wide outs and he's made some big catches for us He's a big, long kid, and has some really good hands. He's had a good spring."

Q: What's it been like working with the younger quarterbacks and how have they fared through the spring?

Vedral: "They've been doing well. They both learned a lot. I mean I've learned a lot from watching them compete and the stuff that comes up when they're repping and the questions they have. It's good. It enhances the room, brings up stuff to light that's good reminders in good detail that sometimes maybe falls through the cracks when guys aren't learning it for the first time or really mastering it. They've been really competitive and it's been fun to watch them grow."

Q: I know a lot of fans are sort of fascinated with your arm strength and talk a lot about whether you've got a strong enough arm. I'm curious if that criticism bothers you and have you ever done anything over the years to work on that aspect of your game?

Vedral: "I mean, people are gonna have their opinions. At the end of the day I just need to be able to do my job to the best of my abilities. And for sure, I'm always working with Coach Butler and the strength staff to get bigger and stronger like everybody else. I feel confident my abilities and I'm gonna do my job to the best of my abilities and that'll be that."

Q: You mentioned developing the chemistry with Jovanni, what do you like about the way that he can help his offense and what he can do for you guys?

Vedral: "He's a very versatile tight end runs well, catches well, and blocks well. A guy like that where you keep them on the field and throw them him rock, run, behind him, hide him just increases so much of the creativity that goes Gleeson has with what we're able to do offensively. Building that chemistry only expands those possibilities."

Q: What have you learned about coach Gleeson in this spring, and what have you started to see more about this offense?

Vedral: "I got to see even more of the technician. It's been fun. We hit the ground running really hard to get through the season. Things work, things don't work. It's been cool to see his mind work and tinker with things, add some things, maybe change some things, and how well it's done for us this spring. So it's been really cool to see his brain work through the offense, see his creativity and flexibility, and making sure we're running the best stuff for the way we want to play and the people we got."

Q: Are you surprised that Art Sitkowski left the program and does that change anything for you personally heading to this year?

Vedral: "Yeah, a little bit I was surprised, but it doesn't change a lot for us. We were coming in and all the quarterbacks were planning to compete with each other. We were planning on installing stuff in practice, and compete and get better each day with whatever that theme or whatever the focus was. So, I wish him nothing but the best. I was a little surprised, but I know he's gonna do well wherever he goes and we wish him the best."

