On Thursday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program received its second verbal commitment from a preferred walk-on prospect in the class of 2019 when John Guaimano announced his decision via Twitter.

Guaimano, who attends Cedar Grove High School in North Jersey, is listed as a 6-foot, 195-pound wide receiver. He just completed his senior season where he finished the year with 69 receptions for 1,059 yards and 13 touchdowns just on the offensive side of the ball.

We spoke with the Scarlet Knights' newest addition at wide receiver about why he choose Rutgers and what he's looking forward to in the next step of his journey.

"I choose Rutgers because they are getting better every single week," Guaimano told TKR. "I love the idea of staying in New jersey, I got along with every coach I met over there and the love they show me is awesome. It’s been my dream to represent my home state and put on those colors. I know that not everyone gets that opportunity, so I’m going to relish it."