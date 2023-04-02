The Scarlet Knights didn’t exactly start their home Big Ten schedule the way they would have liked. What appeared to be three winnable games saw two of them end in defeat as their nine-game winning streak came to an abrupt end. What began as a pitchers’ duel in game one soon became a nail-biter of a finish as the Scarlet Knights welcomed Purdue to the Rutgers Softball Complex. Starter Raimy Gamsby had thrown four scoreless innings against the Boilermakers, but had been matched frame-for-frame by opposing pitcher Julianna Verni. But in the fifth, after Gamsby set down the Purdue lineup yet again, the Scarlet Knights finally broke through against Verni. With two outs in the fifth inning, Morgan Smith whacked a two-run double to left, driving home Payton Lincavage and Kobie Hura. That was the hit that chased Verni from the circle, replaced by Madi Elish, who was able to put out the fire. It turned out to be key, as the Boilermakers quickly came back in the top of the sixth. Gamsby appeared to be tiring and losing control, as she gave up three walks in the inning, including one that sent home the go-ahead run with the bases loaded. After 108 pitches, head coach Kristen Butler turned to lefty Jaden Vickers to get the final out of the inning. But Elish was dominant in relief for Purdue, with control and movement that dared the Knights to make contact, and when they did, they could only hit it weakly around the diamond. Elish surrendered just two hits in her 2.1 innings of work, getting Lincavage to ground into a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game, 3-2. For Elish, it was her fifth win of the season, while Gamsby took the loss for Rutgers, dropping her record to 8-4. After a rainy morning on Saturday, the sun came out in Piscataway for what would be a perfect afternoon as the Knights hosted Purdue in game two of the series. Purdue jumped on top early in the first inning off an RBI double by sophomore Olivia McFadden. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 2-0 when a Smith pitch got past Katie Wingert and went to the backstop, allowing junior catcher Hailey Hayes to scamper home.

Purdue's Hailey Hayes slides home on a passed ball that rolled to the backstop, which gave the Boilermakers a 2-0 lead. (Mark Bator)

The Knights got one back in the bottom of the second when Calista Collins singled to left, scoring Wingert to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Katie Wingert touches home plate after an RBI single by Calista Collins. (Mark Bator)

After a Purdue home run, the Knights found themselves down 3-1 in the sixth when they mounted a comeback. After Kyleigh Sand walked, Lincavage stroked a double. Sand circled the bases like a bullet train and as she steamed for home she slid just under the tag of Hayes to cut the score to 3-2.

Rutgers shortstop Kyleigh Sand slides under the tag of Purdue's Hailey Hayes. (Mark Bator)

Smith then doubled to drive home Lincavage, and the game was tied, 3-3. With one out and runners at second and third, RU looked poised to take the lead, but when Taylor Fawcett bounced one down the third base line, Smith came home for a play at the plate and this time, Hayes was able to apply the tag to keep the game tied at three apiece.

Morgan Smith is tagged out at home with what would have been the go-ahead run. (Mark Bator)

Neither team could score in the seventh, and the game moved into extra innings. With two outs in the top of the eighth, it looked like Hitchcock was nearly out of the inning. But, Tyrina Jones laced a ball that hit off the top of the wall and stayed in play for a double. Perhaps feeling that they had avoided the big hit, Butler stayed with Hitchcock, but the next batter, Alex Echazarreta, hit a shot that cleared the fences and the Boilermakers took a 5-3 lead. They added one more to make the final 6-3, taking the game and the series. For Hitchcock, it was her first loss of the season, with her record now standing at 7-1. Elish collected her second win in as many days for the Boilermakers, moving her record to 6-1.

Sophomore pitcher Madi Elish was a standout performer for Purdue in the series, collecting two wins. (Mark Bator)

Whether it was frustration from letting close games slip away, or the Scarlet Knights’ familiarity with the Boilermaker pitchers, Rutgers broke out early in game three. Led by Wingert’s team-leading sixth home run of the season, the Scarlet Knights cracked three consecutive doubles and collected five runs in the first inning. The Boilermakers used three pitchers in the bottom of the first as the Knights batted around the order, setting themselves up with a 5-0 lead.

Katie Wingert, the team leader in home runs, batted .620 in the series against Purdue. (Mark Bator)