Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 19:08:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Public Reacts To Hobbs’ Statement

Bikfduxlw2ui9a5yrmqm
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Early Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers University athletic director Pat Hobbs released a letter of encouragement to the Scarlet Knight faithful.

The intent of the letter was to address the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football season and how the fan base must band together to move onward and upward after a dismal 1-11 season.

Although the purpose of the letter was intended to being a sense of ease and encourag fans to stick together and trust the process, it seemed to have produced some mixed reviews. A number of fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions on the letter and we highlight some of the responses below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Ib4cz5lzyler5kxbnbbf
CLICK THE PHOTO ABOVE FOR THE PROMO!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}