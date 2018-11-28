Public Reacts To Hobbs’ Statement
Early Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers University athletic director Pat Hobbs released a letter of encouragement to the Scarlet Knight faithful.
The intent of the letter was to address the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football season and how the fan base must band together to move onward and upward after a dismal 1-11 season.
A Message From @PatHobbsRU: https://t.co/rl8UzKuWKK#GoRU pic.twitter.com/NKOYXgw0qO— Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) November 28, 2018
Although the purpose of the letter was intended to being a sense of ease and encourag fans to stick together and trust the process, it seemed to have produced some mixed reviews. A number of fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions on the letter and we highlight some of the responses below.
A lot of what Hobbs says is correct.The only thing that matters to most fans, though, is results on the field. Still a lot of work to do there and it starts with recruiting.Still not sure if Ash is the right guy.Guess is that we’ll have this discussion again after next season too https://t.co/7GaC0LqZcE— Greg Dohn (@DohnGreg) November 29, 2018
Thank you, Director Hobbs!— #RUnWithUs (@RUnationElite) November 28, 2018
We WILL continue to go to work!
Also special thank you’s go to the Coaching Staff, Student Athletes and donors not to mention the Scarlet loyalist who continue to stay the course 🙌🏽
Go Rutgers Nation ! ! ! 🔴⚪️#RjerseyRtime
⚔️🛡⚔️🛡⚔️🛡
Rutgers will be a football power! I'm in!— Stephen Yursha (@StephenYursha) November 28, 2018
Eyewash... Nothing but eyewash. Give me a break. On field results: suck, recruiting: sucks, but hey we do have some nice shiny new weights & a couple of new buildings! I'm sure it helps in those tough battles with Old Dominion & Florida Atlantic for recruits. 🤦🏻♂️#NotGoodEnough— Luy (@Dat_Luy) November 28, 2018
Made me feel ill. I would prefer honesty to the fanbase. We know how successful others schools are, the team, the results, the new infrastructure, & the difficulties. I was hoping for answers on how it would be fixed. Seems we are staying the course which is dumpsterfire football https://t.co/7jj29SyiCT— Dimts (@Mdimts) November 28, 2018
