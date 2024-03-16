As Selection Sunday looms this weekend, we zero in on three players from the 2024 class who have the best chance to be the talk of the tournament this time next year.

No surprise here, Flagg is ranked No. 1 overall in the Rivals150 and has more than backed up the appointment for the better part of the last year. Flagg is expected to be the focal point of a Duke team that is already gaining buzz as a No. 1 contender more than a year away from the players even starting official practice. What will make Flagg a star come next March is his ability to surpass the hype. Duke’s publicity is a different animal and him filling up the stat sheet at what’s looking like what will be one of the most dynamic teams in the country next season will keep him all over the TV screens.

Bailey will get a brunt of the shots in New Jersey next season, using his 6-foot-9 frame to dominate in a variety of different ways. The Scarlet Knight will be well above .500 next season and should have what it takes to dance. Once there, Bailey’s brand of highly energized and creative offense will be must-see TV from the opening tip. His efficient NBA fadeaways and breathtaking high-wire act will keep Rutgers contending. Bailey will also have a capable supporting cast, headlined by fellow five-star Dylan Harper. Sure, they’ll be young and therefore susceptible to consistent mistakes, but Bailey is a rare talent that brings an infectious energy that should propel him to stardom.

