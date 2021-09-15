 Previewing Rutgers Football Opponents: Delaware edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 12:37:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Previewing Rutgers Football Opponents: Delaware edition

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After taking care of business against Temple and Syracuse to start the season, Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights will look to start the season off with a third-straight win on Saturday. This weekend, the Scarlet Knights will take on FCS, Delaware. That being said, don’t overlook this Blue Hens team, as they’re one of the best in FCS football this year.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS CLICK HERE

They now enter this week as the nation’s sixth ranked team in the FCS subdivision and are 2-0 on the season with wins over Maine and St Francis PA. Last season, this past spring, the Blue Hens were 7-1 on the season and reached the FCS semifinals before falling to No.1 South Dakota State 33-3.

The Blue Hens are led by Danny Rocco who is in his fifth season as head coach, he enters Saturday's game with a 27-17 record with the Blue Hens and a career record of 117-59. Prior to his time at Delaware, he spent time with Liberty (2006-2011) and Richmond (2012-2016).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}