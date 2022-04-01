Previewing Rutgers Baseball's series versus Minnesota
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will finally host their first home weekend series of the season at Bainford Field. The Scarlet Knights will play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their second Big Ten weekend series.
Rutgers comes into this series with an 18-7 record and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. Rutgers has also won four of their last five games versus Penn State, NJIT and St. Peter’s.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on Rutgers in their first weekend series versus a Big Ten opponent. Minnesota also heads into this weekend with an 8-17 record, Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to start on the right foot heading into the Big Ten play versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Golden Gophers are led by their head coach, John Anderson, who’s in his 40th season at Minnesota.
The Golden Gophers pitching staff will be led by their junior right-handed pitcher Sam Ireland. The ace right-hander has pitched very well for the Golden Gophers this season as he currently holds a 3-0 record with a 2.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 10.2 K/9.
On Saturday, senior right-handed pitcher J.P. Massey will get the start for the Golden Gophers. The Chicago native has struggled this season as he posted a 2-2 record in his six appearances and five starts. Massey also has a 5.53 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a .215 opponent batting average.
In the series finale, redshirt-junior RHP Aidan Maldonado will be on the mound for Minnesota. Maldonado has been solid for the Golden Gophers this season as he has a 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 10.3 K/9.
As for the Minnesota offense, they have struggled a bit but do have some quality bats in their lineup including one of the top hitters in the Big Ten. Fifth-year senior Jack Kelly is currently leading the Minnesota offense with his huge season.
Kelly is slashing .405/.477/.784 with 30 hits, seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and a team-high 1.261 OPS. Two other Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch this weekend series are catcher Chase Stanke and outfielder Brett Bateman.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
The Rutgers Scarlet Knight are looking to stay hot as they prepare to host the Minnesota Golden Golden Gophers this weekend. The Scarlet Knights went 2-1 in their opening Big Ten weekend versus Penn State.
The Rutgers pitching staff has been really solid this season but have made some changes with their rotation. Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar will still get the start on Friday night. The Seton Hill transfer has been an excellent addition to the Rutgers pitching staff as he has a 4-0 record with a 2.60 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 0.8 BB/9 and a 10.1 K/9.
On Saturday, right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence will move from Sunday starter to Saturday starter this weekend. Florence is another transfer that been a welcomed addition to the Scarlet Knights pitching staff. Florence has a 3-1 record in six starts. He also has a 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 11.5 K/9.
In the series finale, sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi will get the start for Rutgers. On the season, Sinibaldi has made nine appearances and two starts. Sinibaldi also has a 4.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and a .238 opponent batting average.
The Rutgers offense has been on fire in their past three games scoring 48 runs. One player that stands out in Rutgers offense is their catcher Nick Cimillo. The Manhattan transfer is slashing .443/.545/.773 with 39 hits, eleven doubles, six home runs and a team-high 1.318 OPS.
Another transfer that’s been crushing the ball for Rutgers is infielder Tony Santa Maria. The Iona transfer is slashing .371/.473/.685 with 33 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 29 RBIs and a 1.158 OPS. Two other Scarlet Knights to watch this weekend are shortstop Danny DiGeorgio and outfielder Ryan Lasko.
