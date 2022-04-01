Previewing Rutgers Baseball's series versus Minnesota

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will finally host their first home weekend series of the season at Bainford Field. The Scarlet Knights will play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their second Big Ten weekend series. Rutgers comes into this series with an 18-7 record and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. Rutgers has also won four of their last five games versus Penn State, NJIT and St. Peter’s. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on Rutgers in their first weekend series versus a Big Ten opponent. Minnesota also heads into this weekend with an 8-17 record, Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to start on the right foot heading into the Big Ten play versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Golden Gophers are led by their head coach, John Anderson, who’s in his 40th season at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers pitching staff will be led by their junior right-handed pitcher Sam Ireland. The ace right-hander has pitched very well for the Golden Gophers this season as he currently holds a 3-0 record with a 2.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 10.2 K/9. On Saturday, senior right-handed pitcher J.P. Massey will get the start for the Golden Gophers. The Chicago native has struggled this season as he posted a 2-2 record in his six appearances and five starts. Massey also has a 5.53 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a .215 opponent batting average. In the series finale, redshirt-junior RHP Aidan Maldonado will be on the mound for Minnesota. Maldonado has been solid for the Golden Gophers this season as he has a 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 10.3 K/9. As for the Minnesota offense, they have struggled a bit but do have some quality bats in their lineup including one of the top hitters in the Big Ten. Fifth-year senior Jack Kelly is currently leading the Minnesota offense with his huge season. Kelly is slashing .405/.477/.784 with 30 hits, seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and a team-high 1.261 OPS. Two other Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch this weekend series are catcher Chase Stanke and outfielder Brett Bateman.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS