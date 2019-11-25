PREVIEW: The NJIT Highlanders come to town!
After a solid bounce back win against Stephen F. Austin last Wednesday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back and ready to welcome the NJIT Highlanders to town. NJIT is is currently 2-4 on the season with a losses against Colgate, Providence, Binghamton and Brown.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.
TV: BTN
WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00p.m. EST
WHO: NJIT Highlanders at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: NJIT - 193 / Rutgers - 85
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Leads the team this season in both points per game (12.4) and assists per game (4.0).
|
6-4/205
|
So.
|
Scored a 9+ points in three out of five games so far this season.
|
6-7/190
|
So.
|
Coming off a career high scoring night, where McConnell dropped 16 points.
|
6-6/245
|
So.
|
Shooting near 48% from the field and scored 11 points last week against SFA.
|
6-10/255
|
So.
|
Averaging 7.0 ppg and 6.2rpg, while shooting over 66% from the field.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Zach Brooks
|
5-9/155
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 25.5 points per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field.
|
Shyquan Gibbs
|
6-1/150
|
Sr.
|
The Hillside, NJ native is third on the team in scoring averaging 8.7 points per game.
|
Reilly Walsh
|
6-3/180
|
Sr.
|
Missed 32 games last season with an injury, the NJIT co-captain is only averaging 2.0 ppg this year.
|
Souleymane Diakite
|
6-9/210
|
So.
|
Diakite is coming off a game where he had 6 points and 9 rebounds.
|
San Antonio Brinson
|
6-8/200
|
So.
|
Recently scored 22 points and 11 rebounds against Binghamton last week.
NJIT RECORD LAST SEASON: 22-13 / Notable wins against Army, Brown and Colgate.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the seventh ever matchup between the two schools. Rutgers lead the series 6-0, with the most recent victory coming in 2017, when the Scarlet Knights won 73-64.