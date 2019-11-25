News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 23:28:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: The NJIT Highlanders come to town!

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

After a solid bounce back win against Stephen F. Austin last Wednesday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back and ready to welcome the NJIT Highlanders to town. NJIT is is currently 2-4 on the season with a losses against Colgate, Providence, Binghamton and Brown.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00p.m. EST

WHO: NJIT Highlanders at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: NJIT - 193 / Rutgers - 85

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/185

Jr.

Leads the team this season in both points per game (12.4) and assists per game (4.0).

Montez Mathis

6-4/205

So.

Scored a 9+ points in three out of five games so far this season.

Caleb McConnell

6-7/190

So.

Coming off a career high scoring night, where McConnell dropped 16 points.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/245

So.

Shooting near 48% from the field and scored 11 points last week against SFA.

Myles Johnson

6-10/255

So.

Averaging 7.0 ppg and 6.2rpg, while shooting over 66% from the field.

PROJECTED NJIT STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Zach Brooks

5-9/155

Jr.

Averaging 25.5 points per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field.

Shyquan Gibbs

6-1/150

Sr.

The Hillside, NJ native is third on the team in scoring averaging 8.7 points per game.

Reilly Walsh

6-3/180

Sr.

Missed 32 games last season with an injury, the NJIT co-captain is only averaging 2.0 ppg this year.

Souleymane Diakite

6-9/210

So.

Diakite is coming off a game where he had 6 points and 9 rebounds.

San Antonio Brinson

6-8/200

So.

Recently scored 22 points and 11 rebounds against Binghamton last week.

NJIT RECORD LAST SEASON: 22-13 / Notable wins against Army, Brown and Colgate.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the seventh ever matchup between the two schools. Rutgers lead the series 6-0, with the most recent victory coming in 2017, when the Scarlet Knights won 73-64.

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}