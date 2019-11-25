After a solid bounce back win against Stephen F. Austin last Wednesday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back and ready to welcome the NJIT Highlanders to town. NJIT is is currently 2-4 on the season with a losses against Colgate, Providence, Binghamton and Brown.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00p.m. EST

WHO: NJIT Highlanders at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: NJIT - 193 / Rutgers - 85